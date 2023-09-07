PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMPD: Task force recovers over $11M worth of stolen luxury vehicles

A trend of thieves stealing cars off dealership lots has run rampant across the area.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will discuss what it believes has been a successful operation in cracking down on area car thefts.
By Faith Alford and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A collaboration between Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and other agencies has led to the recovery of 132 stolen vehicles valued at over $11 million, authorities said.

On Thursday, CMPD officials discussed the Stolen Car and Recovery Law Enforcement Team, known as the SCARLET task force, which formed in April to investigate an increase in luxury vehicle thefts from car dealerships and homes.

For months now, a trend of thieves stealing cars off dealership lots has run rampant across the area.

The thefts have happened from Morganton to Hickory to Charlotte. Just last month, five men were federally indicted, having been accused of stealing luxury cars from dealerships in 15 states, and then selling them in North Carolina.

In some of the cases, thieves have stolen the keys of lock boxes. In others, they have tricked dealerships by swapping out key fobs.

According to the CMPD, the overwhelming majority of the stolen vehicles were Dodge Chargers and Dodge Challengers but also included such luxury models as Audi, Mercedes Benz, Range Rover, Cadillac and BMW.

Over four months, detectives with the SCARLET task force collaborated with 50 local agencies across 11 states, as well as federal agencies, according to CMPD officials.

Of the $11.5 million worth of stolen vehicles that were recovered, $5.2 million was tied to Charlotte cases while $6.3 million was from outside the area, detectives said.

The operation has also led to over 500 state felony charges on numerous suspects, more than 70 search warrants seizing approximately $210,000 in cash, 82 firearms and narcotics that included fentanyl, according to the CMPD.

Related: CMPD: More than 2,000% increase in theft of Kia and Hyundai cars in Charlotte in 2023

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
York, South Carolina, new mother Samantha Jakell delivered her first baby on Labor Day at 2:53...
Baby arrives early, sending South Carolina mom into labor on Labor Day
A memorial has formed at the site of a weekend crash on Raintree Lane that claimed the life of...
High school student dies after weekend car accident
The crash happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday.
Troopers: Motorcycle driver dies after crash in Catawba County
A vehicle driven by a Cleveland County Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a crash early...
Cleveland Co. deputy involved in early-morning crash, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

I-77 South will be closed at the Gilead Road exit for three overnight periods this week.
Busy stretch of I-77 to be closed in Huntersville as interchange construction progresses
The Carolina Panthers are holding a spirit rock competition as the new football season and...
Panthers holding spirit rock competition for local schools, winners to receive art grant
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will discuss what it believes has been a successful...
CMPD cracking down on car thefts after recent trend across the region
A man died after a two-vehicle crash in Lincoln County on Wednesday.
1 killed, 2 hurt in Lincoln County crash, troopers say