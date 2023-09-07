PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD cracking down on car thefts after recent trend across the region

A trend of thieves stealing cars off dealership lots has run rampant across the area.
By Faith Alford
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For months now, a trend of thieves stealing cars off dealership lots has run rampant across the area.

The thefts have happened from Morganton to Hickory to Charlotte. Just last month, five men were federally indicted, having been accused of stealing luxury cars from dealerships in 15 states, then selling them in North Carolina.

Now, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it has cracked some of the cases and on Thursday, will discuss what it is calling a successful operation targeting luxury-car thefts.

In some of the cases, thieves have stolen keys of lock boxes. In others, they have tricked dealerships by swapping out key fobs.

During CMPD’s recent operation, officers have worked with other departments and federal agents to solve the crimes.

The operation will be discussed in a news conference at 10:30 a.m. WBTV will stream the briefing online and on Facebook.

