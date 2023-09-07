Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools launches ‘Vote Yes for School Bonds’ campaign

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, together with CMS parents and community leaders, gathered at an elementary school Thursday to share why they hope Mecklenburg County citizens will vote “yes” to approve new school bonds for 30 building projects.

The $2 billion school bond would raise taxes for Mecklenburg County residents. Parents in the county shared their thoughts about why they want to see the bonds approved:

“Why I think it’s really important for us to do this bond is because we’re way behind. We’re not behind a few years, we’re behind by decades,″ parent and former student Justin Perry said.

“Imagine for a moment being crammed into a small, unwelcoming, claustrophobic trailer. It’s not a setting where any of us would thrive in. Our children are no exception,″ fellow parent Carola Cardenas added.

“School facilities is not a Washington thing. It is not a Raleigh thing. It’s a Mecklenburg County thing. Our elected officials have done the right thing by putting this bond up for a vote,” CMS parent Sean Bird said. “It’s now up to us, the citizens of Mecklenburg County, to bring it home.″

CMS Superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill walked WBTV through Allenbrook Elementary School to show where improvements were needed.

To read more about what the campaign says would see improvements through the bonds, visit their website.

The ‘Vote Yes for School Bonds Campaign’ launched this afternoon in Mecklenburg Co.



CMS’s Superintendent gave us a tour of an elementary school that would see updates if a school bond is approved by voters in Nov.



Why they say the bonds are needed coming up at 6 on @WBTV_News. pic.twitter.com/y1ufr8EYQj — Claire Kopsky (@ClaireMKopsky) September 7, 2023

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.