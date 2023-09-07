Busy stretch of I-77 to be closed in Huntersville as interchange construction progresses

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A busy stretch of I-77 will be closed this weekend as crews complete another step in turning a major interchange into a diverging diamond.

The NC Department of Transportation will be closing the area near Exit 23 to Gilead Road while girders are installed for a new bridge being built.

All southbound lanes, including express lanes, will be closed, beginning Thursday night at 11 p.m. The lanes will reopen on Friday at 5 a.m., with closures happening between the same hours both Friday and Saturday nights as well.

The closure comes as crews continue work on part of a nearly $31 million project to convert Gilead Road to a diverging diamond interchange.

After completion, the interchange will be similar to the one at Catawba Avenue in Cornelius.

The new pattern in Cornelius allows two directions of traffic to cross to the left side of the road for easier access to the interstate.

A detour will be set up for those driving in the area. Drivers will be redirected from I-77 South to Exit 23 where they can drive across Gilead Road and take the entrance ramp to I-77 South. Law enforcement will be directing traffic on Gilead Road during the closures.

NCDOT officials said additional closures could also be implemented throughout the month as construction continues.

Drivers can view real-time traffic maps here.

