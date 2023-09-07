2 Statesville schools on lockdown as police search for assault suspect

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two Statesville schools are on lockdown following an assault Thursday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to the assault on Pump Station Road, according to the Statesville Police Department.

Northview Academy and Statesville Christian School are on lockdown while officers search for the suspect, a post on the department’s Facebook page states.

No other details were immediately available regarding the assault and possible injuries.

People are asked to avoid the Pump Station Road area, including Tonewood Road if possible.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates on this and other breaking news as it comes in.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.