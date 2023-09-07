1 killed, 2 hurt in Lincoln County crash, troopers say

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed after a car crossed the center line and collided with another vehicle in Lincoln County on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened on Shoal Road near Hayworth Lane around 4:40 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) said.

Troopers said a Kia Soul was traveling west on Shoal Road when it crossed the center line and sideswiped a GMC Canyon coming from the opposite direction.

The driver of the Soul, 55-year-old Gary Samuel Kiser, was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Officials said the driver and passenger of the Canyon were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers said an initial investigation revealed a medical condition contributed to the crash.

Related: Motorcyclist killed in Lincoln Co. crash

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.