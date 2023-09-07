PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

1 killed, 2 hurt in Lincoln County crash, troopers say

The crash happened on Shoal Road on Wednesday afternoon.
A man was killed following a two-vehicle crash in Lincoln County on Wednesday.
A man was killed following a two-vehicle crash in Lincoln County on Wednesday.(Pixabay)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:06 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed after a car crossed the center line and collided with another vehicle in Lincoln County on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened on Shoal Road near Hayworth Lane around 4:40 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) said.

Troopers said a Kia Soul was traveling west on Shoal Road when it crossed the center line and sideswiped a GMC Canyon coming from the opposite direction.

The driver of the Soul, 55-year-old Gary Samuel Kiser, was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Officials said the driver and passenger of the Canyon were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers said an initial investigation revealed a medical condition contributed to the crash.

Related: Motorcyclist killed in Lincoln Co. crash

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
York, South Carolina, new mother Samantha Jakell delivered her first baby on Labor Day at 2:53...
Baby arrives early, sending South Carolina mom into labor on Labor Day
A memorial has formed at the site of a weekend crash on Raintree Lane that claimed the life of...
High school student dies after weekend car accident
The crash happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday.
Troopers: Motorcycle driver dies after crash in Catawba County
A vehicle driven by a Cleveland County Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a crash early...
Cleveland Co. deputy involved in early-morning crash, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will discuss what is believes has been a successful...
CMPD cracking down on car thefts after recent trend across the region
Deputies said an investigation is underway at a home on Providence Hills Drive.
Domestic assault leads to homicide arrest of son in Indian Trail area
CMS new student performance data
CMS new student performance data
The victim’s family members previously told WBTV they have been frustrated with the...
Crime Stoppers: Police still working to solve north Charlotte homicide, victim’s family pleads for help