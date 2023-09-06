PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Whole Foods offering palm technology to pay for groceries

Whole Foods will be offering customers the option of paying for their groceries with their palms.
By Samantha McGranahan and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A Whole Foods Market in Virginia will be one of many stores offering customers the choice of paying for their groceries with palm recognition services.

According to Amazon, all Whole Foods locations in the U.S. will offer patrons the option of paying without their phone or wallet by the end of the year.

Similar to fingerprint identification on your phone, the sales devices at the stores will use a person’s palm signature.

The palm recognition service will use that signature for identification, payment, loyalty membership and more.

Palm signatures are unique to each person and are created by details like lines and ridges as well as vein patterns under the skin, according to representatives.

WWBT reports the Whole Foods Market located in the Richmond area on Broad Street is joining the more than 500 stores that will be using the new technology.

