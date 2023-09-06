PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Troopers: Motorcycle driver dies after crash in Catawba County

Troopers said the initial investigation indicates excessive speed as contributing to the collision.
The crash happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday.
The crash happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A motorcycle driver was killed after the vehicle drove off the right side of the road early Wednesday morning in Catawba County, troopers said.

The crash happened at 3 a.m. on Zion Church Road near Butner Drive in the Hickory area, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

A 2002 Suzuki motorcycle was heading north on Zion Church Road when it drove off the right side of the road. Troopers said the driver was thrown from the vehicle and struck a tree stump.

The driver, Andrew Lee Cole, 41, of Connelly Springs, N.C., died at the scene from his injuries, according to the highway patrol.

Troopers said the initial investigation indicates excessive speed as contributing to the collision.

