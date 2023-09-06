String of hot days continues Wednesday, Thursday before relief this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our string of hot days will continue today, with high temperatures topping out in the mid-90s.

Wednesday and Thursday are set up to be the hottest days of the week, but fortunately, relief is on the way.

Beginning Friday and carrying over into the weekend, temperatures will cool off some, reaching only the 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

As the temperatures fall off, though, rain chances will pick back up starting Thursday.

In the tropics, Lee has now been declared a tropical storm and will likely become a hurricane on Thursday. This weekend, Lee is expected to reach Category 5 status, but will not impact the East Coast, however, it will still be monitored.

