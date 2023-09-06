PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
String of hot days continues Wednesday, Thursday before relief this weekend

Highs will reach the mid-90s both days in the Charlotte area.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our string of hot days will continue today, with high temperatures topping out in the mid-90s.

Wednesday and Thursday are set up to be the hottest days of the week, but fortunately, relief is on the way.

Beginning Friday and carrying over into the weekend, temperatures will cool off some, reaching only the 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

As the temperatures fall off, though, rain chances will pick back up starting Thursday.

In the tropics, Lee has now been declared a tropical storm and will likely become a hurricane on Thursday. This weekend, Lee is expected to reach Category 5 status, but will not impact the East Coast, however, it will still be monitored.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

