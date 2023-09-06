PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

South Carolina releases last year’s academic test scores, pandemic effects persist

Results showed scores in math and language arts are up, while science scores are down.
By Mary Calkins
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CAROLINA (WBTV) - As the new academic year marches on in South Carolina, test scores from last year have been released.

Overall, both English Language Arts (ELA) and math scores are up while science scores are down, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Education.

The director of governmental affairs for the Palmetto Teachers Association, Patrick Kelly, said the COVID-19 pandemic showed that instructional time with a quality teacher matters, and claimed that when children don’t have that, their academic performances will suffer.

He said he’s not surprised that 40% of eighth-graders did not even approach the academic standard because they were in middle school when the pandemic hit, meaning they were just starting to get into hard-to-learn math, while learning at home without consistent access to a teacher.

“I never really liked the term learning loss, because it implied that children were losing something they already had,” Kelly said. “I don’t think that was the case...because kids were progressing to the next grade level. As we were moving through COVID is when were seeing kids suffering from instructional loss.”

Kelly said the scores shows the state really needs to double down and put more efforts into math instruction.

In North Carolina, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is expected to release its results on Wednesday from the 2022-23 year.

Related: ‘Nation’s report card’ shows drop in N.C. achievement scores since start of the pandemic

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

York, South Carolina, new mother Samantha Jakell delivered her first baby on Labor Day at 2:53...
Baby arrives early, sending South Carolina mom into labor on Labor Day
A memorial has formed at the site of a weekend crash on Raintree Lane that claimed the life of...
High school student dies after weekend car accident
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say
The crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. Highway 521 three miles north of Lancaster.
Two dead, one injured after Lancaster County crash, troopers say

Latest News

Lt. Corey Brooks pulled the driver over the passenger seat to get him out of the burning truck.
Video shows Salisbury police officer pulling driver from burning truck after Rowan Co. crash
zMAX Dragway in Concord is now covered in dirt for this Saturday's high-flying SuperMotocross...
Tourism officials expect busy weekend in Cabarrus County with old and new events drawing crowds
Authorities are working to identify a man accused of trespassing inside a residence hall at...
Police: Man accused of trespassing at Belmont Abbey College turns himself in
Addressing eating disorders
Addressing eating disorders