South Carolina releases last year’s academic test scores, pandemic effects persist

SOUTH CAROLINA (WBTV) - As the new academic year marches on in South Carolina, test scores from last year have been released.

Overall, both English Language Arts (ELA) and math scores are up while science scores are down, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Education.

The director of governmental affairs for the Palmetto Teachers Association, Patrick Kelly, said the COVID-19 pandemic showed that instructional time with a quality teacher matters, and claimed that when children don’t have that, their academic performances will suffer.

He said he’s not surprised that 40% of eighth-graders did not even approach the academic standard because they were in middle school when the pandemic hit, meaning they were just starting to get into hard-to-learn math, while learning at home without consistent access to a teacher.

“I never really liked the term learning loss, because it implied that children were losing something they already had,” Kelly said. “I don’t think that was the case...because kids were progressing to the next grade level. As we were moving through COVID is when were seeing kids suffering from instructional loss.”

Kelly said the scores shows the state really needs to double down and put more efforts into math instruction.

In North Carolina, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is expected to release its results on Wednesday from the 2022-23 year.

