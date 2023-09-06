PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Sheriff: Man dead after killing ex-wife, shooting Lexington County deputy

A post by the sheriff said the incident involved deputies and Lexington police officers.
A post by the sheriff said the incident involved deputies and Lexington police officers.(MGN)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man is dead after shooting a deputy and running from law enforcement for several miles, according to Lexington County Sheriff Bryan “Jay” Koon.

Koon spoke at a joint press conference with Lexington Police Department (LPD) on Wednesday morning.

The incident started around 1 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Prismatic Way near Rocky Creek Elementary School.

Authorities said Jamal A. Walker, 39, from Columbia, invaded his ex-wife’s home while her 9-year-old son was inside. Dominique Bolen Walker, 36, from Lexington, was shot multiple times and died inside the home.

After hearing shots fired, deputies attempted to enter the home. Koon said Walker shot a deputy before taking off in his ex-wife’s car and plowing through the garage door. That’s when the chase with law enforcement began.

After State Highway Patrol officers deployed a tire deflation device, officials stated Jamal Walker got out of the car and fired multiple rounds at law enforcement.

Law enforcement officers shot at Walker multiple times and killed him, according to the Lexington County Coroner’s Office.

“Just a tough day, Lexington County needs prayers this morning,” Koon said. “Obviously, there’s a family that will never be the same ... All of the officers involved, please pray. But, our hearts go out to that little [9-year-old] boy.”

The 9-year-old boy was not injured and is in the custody of his grandfather, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy who was shot is having surgery on Wednesday and is expected to recover, according to officials.

Koon added the suspect had a criminal history in Florida and made “harassing” phones calls to his ex-wife in the past.

Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) said the suspect and his ex-wife haven’t been identified yet while their families are notified.

Morning commuters saw closures on Two Notch Road between Smith Pond Road and Calks Ferry Road.

Deputies said to expect delays for most of the morning and use alternate routes.

Both Jamal Walker and Dominique Walker’s autopsies will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina on Friday morning.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

York, South Carolina, new mother Samantha Jakell delivered her first baby on Labor Day at 2:53...
Baby arrives early, sending South Carolina mom into labor on Labor Day
A memorial has formed at the site of a weekend crash on Raintree Lane that claimed the life of...
High school student dies after weekend car accident
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say
The crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. Highway 521 three miles north of Lancaster.
Two dead, one injured after Lancaster County crash, troopers say

Latest News

Lt. Corey Brooks pulled the driver over the passenger seat to get him out of the burning truck.
Video shows Salisbury police officer pulling driver from burning truck after Rowan Co. crash
The pickleball courts in Sheffield Park replaced a full-sized basketball court.
Meck. County manager to provide update on pickleball controversy in east Charlotte
Police are investigating after a body was found lying in Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte.
Police investigating after body found in north Charlotte roadway
Some believe the results show the need for time spent with a quality teacher, something the...
South Carolina releases last year’s academic test scores, pandemic effects persist