Rowan-Salisbury Schools announces Kindergarten Readiness Campaign

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Salisbury School System (RSS) #StartStrongKinderReady campaign has just been announced. According to a press release, it is a comprehensive initiative designed to empower parents and caregivers in preparing their children for kindergarten success.

The #StartStrongKinderReady campaign is committed to fostering kindergarten readiness through a strategic, year-long program filled with engaging activities and invaluable resources for families. The campaign is divided into three distinct phases, each addressing specific developmental areas and equipped with tailored guidance for parents: Socialization and Language Skills, Learning and Self-Help/Motor Skills, Procedural Knowledge and Concepts.

As part of the Rowan-Salisbury School System’s Strategic Plan “Renewal in Action 2028,” RSS commits to building academic excellence in part by preparing students for personalized learning acceleration as they enter schools for the first time. The success of each student as they enter kindergarten relies on mastering key skills prior to their academic journey in the classroom. The goal of the RSS Kindergarten Readiness Campaign is to build awareness in the community of simple ways to support and grow our future students.

“Our efforts to create awareness is a pretty monumental task, but it really involves some simple steps from our community,” RSS Superintendent Dr. Kelly Withers said. “Anyone can participate in preparing our preschoolers, from playing I spy to encouraging children to sort socks by colors. Business owners, while people are in their stores, can initiate conversations with young children to engage them in developing social skills.”

The #StartStrongKinderReady campaign will provide parents with invaluable skills and tips tailored to the unique needs of their young learners through this multi-phase initiative designed to prepare children for kindergarten success. Parents will be able to participate in live webinars and workshops, watch helpful how-to and teaching tips videos, and they will have access to a variety of materials and helpful activities and phrases to help teach their preschooler to be kindergarten ready.

“The more we can do as a village to provide preschool children with strong foundations in counting, naming, and other academic concepts and in building their social and motor skill development, the better prepared these children will be as they enter school,” Withers said. “These aspects of kindergarten readiness will allow them the best experience with new concepts and set the stage for years of more academic success.”

Join us in this transformative journey as we empower our children to #StartStrongKinderReady! Together, we’ll build confident kindergarten stars who are ready to shine.

For more information and to follow the campaign, please visit RSSed.org and join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #StartStrongKinderReady.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.