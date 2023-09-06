PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Gaston Co., marks county’s third case in 2023

Lab results released Wednesday showed the raccoon tested positive for rabies.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County has reported its third rabies case of 2023.

On Sunday, Sept. 3, Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement responded to a call on Pinnacle Road in Kings Mountain about a family dog that bit and killed a raccoon in their yard. The dog was current on its rabies vaccination and received a booster shot shortly after the incident, according to a news release.

The dead raccoon was taken to the N.C. Laboratory of Public Health in Raleigh and on Wednesday, lab results showed the raccoon tested positive for rabies.

Animal Care and Enforcement completed a neighborhood canvass in the Pinnacle Road area to notify the community of the positive rabies results and verify rabies vaccinations for family animals in the area.

Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement also notified the Gaston County Department of Health and Human Services about this incident, so they can complete their regular follow up investigation.

The Gaston County Police Department Animal Care and Enforcement Division stresses the importance of having a valid rabies vaccination for all of your pet’s health and safety as well as the health and safety of their owners and community.

No further details were immediately made available.

