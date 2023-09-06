Police investigating after body found in north Charlotte roadway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating after a person was found dead in north Charlotte on Wednesday.

The investigation is taking place in the 3600 block of Beatties Ford Road, near Cindy Lane, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Police said they responded to the area after they received a call about a body lying in the road.

Medic pronounced the person dead at the scene.

Officers currently have the outbound side of Beatties Ford Road closed while the investigation ensues.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.