PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police investigating after body found in north Charlotte roadway

The investigation is taking place at Beatties Ford Road and Cindy Lane.
Police are investigating after a body was found lying in Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating after a person was found dead in north Charlotte on Wednesday.

The investigation is taking place in the 3600 block of Beatties Ford Road, near Cindy Lane, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Police said they responded to the area after they received a call about a body lying in the road.

Medic pronounced the person dead at the scene.

Officers currently have the outbound side of Beatties Ford Road closed while the investigation ensues.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

York, South Carolina, new mother Samantha Jakell delivered her first baby on Labor Day at 2:53...
Baby arrives early, sending South Carolina mom into labor on Labor Day
A memorial has formed at the site of a weekend crash on Raintree Lane that claimed the life of...
High school student dies after weekend car accident
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say
The crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. Highway 521 three miles north of Lancaster.
Two dead, one injured after Lancaster County crash, troopers say

Latest News

Lt. Corey Brooks pulled the driver over the passenger seat to get him out of the burning truck.
Video shows Salisbury police officer pulling driver from burning truck after Rowan Co. crash
The pickleball courts in Sheffield Park replaced a full-sized basketball court.
Meck. County manager to provide update on pickleball controversy in east Charlotte
Some believe the results show the need for time spent with a quality teacher, something the...
South Carolina releases last year’s academic test scores, pandemic effects persist
Police are investigating after a body was found lying in Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte.
Police investigating after body found in north Charlotte roadway
A crash on I-77 South in the Davidson area is causing significant backups on Wednesday morning.
Crash on I-77 closes lane, causing significant backups near Davidson