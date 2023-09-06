PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Paramedics respond to reported shooting in northwest Charlotte

According to MEDIC, the shooting reportedly happened on Peach Park Lane.(Source: KSLA News 12)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Paramedics responded to a reported shooting Wednesday in a northwest Charlotte neighborhood.

According to MEDIC, the shooting reportedly happened near 1300 Peach Park Ln.

Paramedics said when they arrived, they didn’t find anyone shot on the scene. They may have left by a private vehicle.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone has been arrested or charged.

