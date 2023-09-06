New law aims to bring South Carolina out of Alzheimer’s crisis

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Right now, tens of thousands of South Carolinians are living with Alzheimer’s and related dementias in South Carolina – and even more are serving as caretakers.

Those numbers are expected to keep rising – so South Carolina is changing the way it approaches this disease.

A new law now requires the state to develop statewide plans every five years for addressing Alzheimer’s and related dementias.

“We see you, family members, we hear you, and we are committed to making sure we come alongside you to enhance that quality of life for this terrible, terrible disease that knows no boundaries from which it will touch,” said Rep. Mark Smith, R-Berkeley.

On Wednesday at the State House, Gov. Henry McMaster held a bill-signing ceremony to mark the new law.

This plan seeks to bring South Carolina out of what advocates say is a crisis – and transform it into one of the innovators for dementia research and care.

The new law requires the advisory council for the Department on Aging’s Alzheimer’s Resource Coordination Center to develop this plan with input from other state agencies and stakeholders. The governor and Legislature will receive an annual report on its progress.

Advocates say what we know about the disease has changed significantly in recent years – and this plan will put an even greater focus on research and data collection.

“With that data collection, we’re going to be able to see the gaps in services and know who we need to recruit and how we need to recruit them,” said Taylor Wilson of the Alzheimer’s Association’s South Carolina chapter. “Things like an Alzheimer’s disease research center will help us recruit neurologists with a specialized field in dementia. We’ll be able to recruit geriatricians because we have a special part of the state plan that is about focusing on workforce pipeline.”

This new law builds off South Carolina’s most recent statewide Alzheimer’s plan, which was released this past February.

The last time it had done it before then was back in 2009.

