PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Memorial service happening Wednesday for WBTV veteran reporter Steve Crump

Memorial services are planned for Wednesday night.
Last Thursday, Steve passed away after battling colon cancer for five years.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Friends, family and those who admired WBTV’s legendary journalist Steve Crump will say goodbye.

Memorial services are planned for Wednesday night.

Last Thursday, Steve passed away after battling colon cancer for five years.

FULL COVERAGE: Remembering Steve Crump

There will be a memorial service for Steve starting at 6 p.m. at The Park Church, located off Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte.

WBTV will be there and bring viewers more from the memorial.

On Thursday, a Catholic mass will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in University City.

Watch the memorial service for Steve at the livestream below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

York, South Carolina, new mother Samantha Jakell delivered her first baby on Labor Day at 2:53...
Baby arrives early, sending South Carolina mom into labor on Labor Day
A memorial has formed at the site of a weekend crash on Raintree Lane that claimed the life of...
High school student dies after weekend car accident
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say
The crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. Highway 521 three miles north of Lancaster.
Two dead, one injured after Lancaster County crash, troopers say

Latest News

Last Thursday, Steve passed away after battling colon cancer for five years.
Memorial service happening Wednesday for WBTV veteran reporter Steve Crump
Michael Shortino and his daughter Cassie.
South End loses a restaurant pioneer
Steve Crump, left, is seen beside "60 Minutes" correspondent Bill Whitaker, right.
’60 Minutes’ correspondent remembers WBTV veteran reporter Steve Crump
Khloe Coleman
Former Panther Kurt Coleman says team at Hemby saved his daughter’s life