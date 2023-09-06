PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Meck. County manager to provide update on pickleball controversy in east Charlotte

Three new pickleball courts were added to Sheffield Park, where a full basketball court used to be.
By Mary Calkins
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight, the Mecklenburg County manager is expected to provide an update regarding a controversy over pickleball courts in east Charlotte.

Neighbors in the area said last month that the Park and Recreation department turned the basketball court at Sheffield Park into pickleball courts, leaving many of them angry.

The area used to feature a full basketball court, but now has been cut down to just a half court with three brand-new pickleball courts added.

Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation spent $22,000 on the new project.

Park and Rec said it started informing neighbors of the change back in June, but some people who live in the neighborhood said they didn’t get a notice and had no idea.

Some neighbors are happy with the change, but others said they preferred the basketball court, and would have provided their input if they had been asked.

There was a neighborhood meeting about the space a few weeks ago, and some residents are demanding the basketball courts be put back.

County Commissioner Mark Jerrell said he wants the county manager to come up with options to make the situation work for everyone.

“I think that pickleball and basketball can coexist,” Jerrell said. “I think they are both great amenities for our residents and I think we can find a solution where they can coexist and use Sheffield Park as a model for the rest of the county.”

The county manager’s update is scheduled to happen at 5 p.m.

Related: New pickleball court causes controversy in east Charlotte neighborhood

