Man accused of assault, driving stolen vehicle arrested after chase ends in Burke Co.

The high-speed chase entered Burke County Tuesday night.
The high-speed chase entered Burke County Tuesday night.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A high-speed chase that began Tuesday night in McDowell County ended with the suspect running into the woods and being arrested early Wednesday morning in Burke County.

The chase started shortly before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and deputies were advised it was about to enter Burke County on Interstate 40, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Marion Police were pursuing a grey Jeep that was traveling at 90 mph, deputies said. Stop sticks were deployed that deflated two of the vehicle’s tires. The driver then exited I-40 at Burkemont Avenue and traveled onto Williams Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

From Williams Road, the driver crossed over a private field before getting out of the Jeep and running into the woods.

Deputies said they had been advised the vehicle was stolen and the driver was a person of interest in an assault that happened in Madison County. The suspect was also considered armed and dangerous.

A containment perimeter was set up around the woods and a drone was used in the search, as well as the North Carolina State Highway Patrol’s helicopter, according to the sheriff’s office.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, troopers said they noticed a man appearing to look into cars in the parking area of one of the cottages on the property of the J. Iverson Riddle Center. When they approached, the man – who appeared to have a gun in his hand – ran away from troopers, according to sheriff’s deputies.

Troopers said they then saw the man run across I-40 toward Government Drive. Then shortly before 5 a.m., he was spotted in the field across from the Burke County Jail, according to law enforcement.

The man was taken into custody at 5 a.m. His name and specific charges have not been released at this time.

