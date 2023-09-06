Lifetime original ‘Murdaugh Murders: The Movie’ to air in October

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lifetime TV network said its 500th original movie will be a drama about the Murdaugh family and the double murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.

On Wednesday, Lifetime posted stills from Murdaugh Murders: The Movie, a four-hour special which is set to air over two nights on Oct. 14 and 15.

Actor Bill Pullman, known for his roles in The Sinner and Halston, will play disbarred Lowcountry attorney and convicted killer Alex Murdaugh. Murdaugh is serving two life sentences for killing his wife and youngest son on their hunting property in Colleton County in 2021.

Lauren Robek, known from Yellowjackets and Firefly Lane, will play Maggie Murdaugh. Curtis Tweedie from I Zombie and Supernatural will play Paul Murdaugh.

According to the network, the movie is being produced by “Murdaugh Productions Inc.”

Below is the synopsis of the film released by A+E Networks:

“Murdaugh Murders: The Movie follows the twisted true story of Alex Murdaugh played by award-winning actor Bill Pullman (The Sinner, Halston), who was found guilty in the double homicide of his wife, Maggie and his son, Paul. For over 100 years, the wealthy and powerful Murdaugh Family were a local dynasty in the South Carolina low country, where they oversaw the prosecution of all criminal cases in the state’s 14th circuit district. But behind all the power, black ties, and fancy dresses Alex had many secrets… Even with all of Alex’s influence, he couldn’t prevent The Murdaugh Family’s legacy from being tarnished after Paul was involved in a boating accident that left a young girl dead. While Maggie was consumed with what was happening with Paul, Alex was hiding his addiction to opioids and stealing insurance settlements from his own clients to fund his habit and the family’s lavish lifestyle. Then in June 2021, Maggie and Paul were found murdered and eyes began to turn to Alex. The bizarre story continued when Alex was nearly shot in the head and his indiscretions and lies began to surface, leading to the eventual unraveling of Alex Murdaugh’s once charmed life.”

The movie is part of a series the network is airing this fall called “Ripped from the Headlines.” Other cases that will make their debut as Lifetime original movies include the murders of Heidi Broussard in Texas in 2019 and Alabama corrections officer Vicky White in 2022.

