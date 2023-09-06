PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Human skull found in box donated to Goodwill, police say

File image - Police in Goodyear responded to a Goodwill store when someone reported they found...
File image - Police in Goodyear responded to a Goodwill store when someone reported they found a human skull in a donated item.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Police are investigating what led to a human skull being put in a box of donated items at an Arizona Goodwill.

Details are limited, but officers responded Tuesday to the location in Goodyear. When police arrived, they found “what appears to be an actual human skull,” authorities said.

It has since been taken to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office for further evaluation.

Detectives said the investigation remains ongoing and is in the early stages.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

York, South Carolina, new mother Samantha Jakell delivered her first baby on Labor Day at 2:53...
Baby arrives early, sending South Carolina mom into labor on Labor Day
A memorial has formed at the site of a weekend crash on Raintree Lane that claimed the life of...
High school student dies after weekend car accident
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say
The crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. Highway 521 three miles north of Lancaster.
Two dead, one injured after Lancaster County crash, troopers say

Latest News

Lt. Corey Brooks pulled the driver over the passenger seat to get him out of the burning truck.
Video shows Salisbury police officer pulling driver from burning truck after Rowan Co. crash
The pickleball courts in Sheffield Park replaced a full-sized basketball court.
Meck. County manager to provide update on pickleball controversy in east Charlotte
Some believe the results show the need for time spent with a quality teacher, something the...
South Carolina releases last year’s academic test scores, pandemic effects persist
Police are investigating after a body was found lying in Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte.
Police investigating after body found in north Charlotte roadway
The Maple Heights police chief told 19 News the family feud had been brewing for a while when...
Mother of pregnant woman killed and accused shooter speaks