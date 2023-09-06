Heat continues, storm chances return this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered thunderstorms will be possible Thursday afternoon, otherwise partly sunny skies are forecast with highs in the lower 90s. It will still be tropically humid, and so the heat index will run up into the upper 90s.

A cool front is expected to enter the picture on Friday and will continue to keep our rain chances sticking around. Highs Friday will fall back to the upper 80s before backing down to the more seasonal middle 80s over the weekend. We’re not forecasting a washout, but Friday and both days of the weekend will offer better storm chances, so outdoor plans may have to be adjusted a bit.

This Week: Heat Continues, Storm Chances return

Late Week/Weekend : Storm chances rise, temps fall.

Tropics: Hurricane Lee forms and moves west.

Hurricane Lee is about 1,000 miles east of the Caribbean Islands. Lee will continue to strengthen to a major hurricane and track westward-northwest toward the United States over the weekend, so it will have to be monitored, however all model guidance suggests it will remain offshore, but that’s not a guarantee.

Meteorologist Eric Garlick

