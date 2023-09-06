Heat continues before temps fall, storm chances rise this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another day with triple-digit heat index values, and the hot weather will continue throughout much of the week with temperatures running nearly 10 degrees above average and topping out in the low 90s.

This Week: Heat continues, storm chances return

Late Week/Weekend : Storm chances rise, temps fall

Tropics: Tropical Storm Lee, likely a hurricane soon

While heat index values running around triple digits will continue the rest of the week, it will start to cool down a bit as we head into Friday and the weekend. However, our rain chances will return then as well.

Things will start to cool down a bit as we head into Friday and the weekend. However, our rain chances will return then as well.

A cool front is expected to enter the picture on Friday prompting the above-mentioned rain chance. Highs Friday will be near 90 degrees before backing down to the more seasonal middle 80s over the weekend. There’s still a lingering storm chance on Saturday.

In the tropics, a well-developed system in the Central Atlantic, about halfway between Africa and the Caribbean Islands, is now Tropical Storm Lee. It will likely become a hurricane by the weekend.

In time, the storm will strengthen and track westward toward the Unites States, so it will have to be monitored. Most guidance suggests it will remain offshore, but that’s not a guarantee. With that track Bermuda would be threatened.

- Meteorologist Eric Garlick

