PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Heat continues before temps fall, storm chances rise this weekend

Highs will reach the mid-90s both days in the Charlotte area.
Temperatures will start to cool down a bit heading into Friday and the weekend.
By Eric Garlick
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another day with triple-digit heat index values, and the hot weather will continue throughout much of the week with temperatures running nearly 10 degrees above average and topping out in the low 90s.

  • This Week: Heat continues, storm chances return
  • Late Week/Weekend: Storm chances rise, temps fall
  • Tropics: Tropical Storm Lee, likely a hurricane soon

While heat index values running around triple digits will continue the rest of the week, it will start to cool down a bit as we head into Friday and the weekend. However, our rain chances will return then as well.

Caption

Things will start to cool down a bit as we head into Friday and the weekend. However, our rain chances will return then as well.

A cool front is expected to enter the picture on Friday prompting the above-mentioned rain chance. Highs Friday will be near 90 degrees before backing down to the more seasonal middle 80s over the weekend. There’s still a lingering storm chance on Saturday.

In the tropics, a well-developed system in the Central Atlantic, about halfway between Africa and the Caribbean Islands, is now Tropical Storm Lee. It will likely become a hurricane by the weekend.

In time, the storm will strengthen and track westward toward the Unites States, so it will have to be monitored. Most guidance suggests it will remain offshore, but that’s not a guarantee. With that track Bermuda would be threatened.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

- Meteorologist Eric Garlick

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

York, South Carolina, new mother Samantha Jakell delivered her first baby on Labor Day at 2:53...
Baby arrives early, sending South Carolina mom into labor on Labor Day
A memorial has formed at the site of a weekend crash on Raintree Lane that claimed the life of...
High school student dies after weekend car accident
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say
The crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. Highway 521 three miles north of Lancaster.
Two dead, one injured after Lancaster County crash, troopers say

Latest News

Temperatures will start to cool down a bit heading into Friday and the weekend.
String of hot days continues Wednesday, Thursday before relief this weekend
Wednesday and Thursday are set up to be the hottest days of the week.
String of hot days continues Wednesday, Thursday before relief this weekend
Rain chances will begin to go up this weekend.
Heat continues before temps fall, storm chances rise this weekend
Each day for the rest of the workweek will feature afternoon readings of at least 90 degrees.
Hot weather continues through midweek before relief arrives this weekend