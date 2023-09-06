Dogs’ Day Out Festival returns to Concord October 21

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Paws’ what you’re doing and mark your calendars for the 20th Annual Dogs’ Day Out Festival. It’s going to be a dog-gone good time on Saturday, October 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Les Myers Park, located at 338 Lawndale Avenue SE.

There will be fun activities and events for the whole family, including furry family members who are up-to-date on their canine vaccines. Proceeds from the festival benefit the Concord Youth Council.

At the festival, we’ll have pet portrait character artists, a doggie fun zone for off leash play, free puppuccinos for the dogs, food and raffle baskets, music, and more. New this year, the Concord Youth Council will be selling dog bandanas and stickers that can be customized with your pet’s name.

There will also be contests for the dogs, including a talent contest, lookalike contest, and famous costume contest. The top three canine contestants in each category will receive a prize.

We are also seeking additional pet-related vendors, such as those offering pet toys, clothes, and homemade treats, as well as animal rescues and shelter organizations. Vendors should call the Parks and Recreation Department at 704-920-5614 for more information.

Sponsors for this year’s festival include, Subaru Concord, Cabarrus Animal Hospital, Mt. Pleasant Animal Hospital, Mt. Pleasant Animal Rescue, and the McDonald General Store.

All dogs must show proof of rabies vaccination to enter the festival.

