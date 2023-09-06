Deputies: Suspect in custody for Indian Trail homicide

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect is in custody for a homicide Wednesday in Indian Trail, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said an investigation is underway at a home on Providence Hills Drive.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect was taken into custody without issue and the incident appears to be isolated. There are currently no other known threats to the community.

Anyone with information about the homicide should call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

No further details were released.

