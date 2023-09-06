Crime Stoppers: Police still working to solve north Charlotte homicide, victim’s family pleads for help

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By Alex Giles
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are still working to solve a homicide that happened in north Charlotte in 2022.

The incident happened Saturday, August 13, 2022 on Northlake Mall Drive in north Charlotte.

Police said 23-year-old Armani Spencer and three other people were in a car that was hit with gunfire. Spencer was killed. No one has been charged in connection to the killing.

Spencer’s mother, Donna Spencer, said she is still holding out hope an arrest will be made.

“Every day is hard, but I’m waiting for the call,” said Donna Spencer.

The victim’s family members previously told WBTV they have been frustrated with the investigation into the killing. They said they have buzz about who may be responsible for the deadly shooting.

“We’ve heard plenty of information from the community,” said Donna Spencer.

Detective Rick Smith from the CMPD Crime Stoppers said police have received tips about the case, but still need more information from community members before an arrest can be made.

“We have some leads. There’s been some buzz, but we need just as much information as we can get,” said Smith.

Donna Spencer pleaded for community members to contact law enforcement with information about the investigation.

“I pray that you have a kind heart to come forth with the information to help us heal,” she explained.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

