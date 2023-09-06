Crash on I-77 closes lane, causing significant backups near Davidson

DAVIDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash has significantly backed up traffic on I-77 South in the Davidson area.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near the Griffith Street exit, the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said.

Cameras along the interstate showed major backups heading toward Charlotte.

Officials said one of three lanes in the area is closed due to the crash. The roadway is expected to be fully reopened by about 7:30 a.m.

It is unclear what led up to the crash or if anyone was hurt.

Drivers can view real-time traffic maps here.

