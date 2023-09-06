PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Crash on I-77 closes lane, causing significant backups near Davidson

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near the Griffith Street exit.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash has significantly backed up traffic on I-77 South in the Davidson area.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near the Griffith Street exit, the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said.

Cameras along the interstate showed major backups heading toward Charlotte.

Officials said one of three lanes in the area is closed due to the crash. The roadway is expected to be fully reopened by about 7:30 a.m.

It is unclear what led up to the crash or if anyone was hurt.

Drivers can view real-time traffic maps here.

Download the free WBTV News app for traffic and weather updates.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

York, South Carolina, new mother Samantha Jakell delivered her first baby on Labor Day at 2:53...
Baby arrives early, sending South Carolina mom into labor on Labor Day
A memorial has formed at the site of a weekend crash on Raintree Lane that claimed the life of...
High school student dies after weekend car accident
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say
The crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. Highway 521 three miles north of Lancaster.
Two dead, one injured after Lancaster County crash, troopers say

Latest News

85 canceled flights, 73 delays at CLT
Monitoring travel impacts from Hurricane Idalia
Officers were called to the crash shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
CMPD: 1 killed after car runs off road, hits tree in southeast Charlotte
Firefighters are asking drivers to use caution and find an alternate route due to the delays.
250-gallon container leaking paint onto part of I-485 inner in Charlotte
Two car crash leads to fatality
1 killed in 2-car crash in Lancaster County, corner says