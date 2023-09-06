PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Cleveland Co. deputy involved in early-morning crash, sheriff’s office says

No one was seriously injured in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.
A vehicle driven by a Cleveland County Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a crash early...
A vehicle driven by a Cleveland County Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a crash early Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office confirmed.(Source: Cleveland County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A deputy with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a crash early Wednesday morning while in a department-issued vehicle.

Officials with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the crash involved one of their vehicles. Sheriff Alan Norman said the deputy was headed home in a marked vehicle shortly after 6 a.m. when it was hit by a Jeep in the area off Highway 74 on Shelby Road.

Norman said the Jeep overturned but the woman driving it was OK.

The deputy had some back pain and went to the hospital, but he had no life-threatening injuries, according to Norman.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

