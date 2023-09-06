PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Car collides with power pole in southeast Charlotte; 1.9K+ outages reported

Police have closed E. Independence Boulevard at the intersection of E. W.T. Harris Boulevard to investigate the crash.
Police have closed E. Independence Boulevard at the intersection of E. W.T. Harris Boulevard to investigate the crash.((Source: KAUZ))
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A car collided with a power pole Wednesday evening in southeast Charlotte, leading to over 1,900 power outages in the area.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers have closed E. Independence Boulevard at the intersection of E. W.T. Harris Boulevard to investigate the crash.

Duke Energy’s outage map shows about 1,960 customers without power in the area due to equipment being damaged by a car. Power is estimated to be restored in the area around 10:15 p.m.

