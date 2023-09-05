Video shows Salisbury police officer pulling driver from burning truck after Rowan Co. crash

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Body camera video released by the Salisbury Police Department Tuesday shows an officer rescuing a truck driver from the burning cab of a truck after a crash on Interstate 85 in Rowan County in August.

It happened in the northbound lanes under the Jake Alexander Boulevard bridge just before 10 p.m. on August 8.

According to troopers, the truck hit the concrete barrier and the cab of the truck caught on fire. Lt. Corey Brooks, who happened to be driving behind the tractor-trailer, was able to get the driver out and save his life.

The city of Salisbury said Brooks was responding after hours to a separate incident just before 9 p.m. Without hesitation, Brooks stopped and ran to the truck’s cab where he found the driver, Michael Williams, unconscious. He immediately called the crash in over his police radio but didn’t wait for help before springing into action. Brooks pulled the driver out of the driver seat and over the passenger seat to get him out of the burning truck.

An unidentified female driver helped Brooks in pulling Williams to safety on the opposite side of the road across two lanes. As fire and EMS arrived on scene, Williams started to gain consciousness. Williams was unaware of the situation but could walk on his own to the ambulance, where he was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the city said.

Brooks has more than 24 years in law enforcement, beginning his career with the East Spencer Police Department. He was hired by the Salisbury Police Department in 2001 as a patrol officer and continued to rise through the ranks. His previous responsibilities included supervising the patrol division, training, and recruitment. He currently serves as lieutenant of the criminal investigations/violent crimes unit.

