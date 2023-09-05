PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Two dead, one injured after Lancaster County crash, troopers say

The crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. Highway 521 three miles north of Lancaster.
The crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. Highway 521 three miles north of Lancaster.(SCHP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Two people are dead and one person is injured after a crash Monday afternoon in Lancaster County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 2:55 p.m. on U.S. Highway 521 three miles north of Lancaster.

Highway patrol said a 1992 Buick sedan was driving south on Highway 521 when it hit a 2002 Toyota pickup truck towing a boat that was illegally parked on the road. The driver of the pickup truck was out of the truck in the road and the passenger was in the boat at the time of the crash.

The driver of the sedan was the only person inside and was taken by EMS to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries, troopers said.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

