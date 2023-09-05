Tourism officials expect busy weekend in Cabarrus County with old and new events drawing crowds

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Visitors to one local county are now spending more money than they’ve ever spent before. Tourism officials in Cabarrus County saw a jump in visitor spending of nearly 18% from 2021 to 2022.

Spending by those fans going to events in and around Charlotte Motor Speedway, as well as in Concord, Kannapolis, and across the county are now above pre-pandemic levels.

This weekend thousands are expected to attend events such as the AutoFair at Charlotte Motor Speedway beginning on Thursday, and the first ever SuperMotocross event at zMAX Dragway.

It’s the first time a four lane dragstrip has been covered with dirt, all for motorcycles to race on and jump over.

“We’re kind of blending the two, motocross and supercross, they’re both dirt bike racing,” said SMX Director Bill Heras.

The top riders from the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the Pro Motocross Championship will compete on a custom-built course at zMAX Dragway. The Playoff opener features a two-moto format for the 450cc class and 250cc class,

This SuperMotocross event will be held on Saturday and is expected to draw a big crowd.

“It’s been a buzz on social media, people are talking about it. People have been coming up from campgrounds, from Bruton Smith, coming up to the fence just to see what’s going on,” Hears added.

On Tuesday there were already some fans in a nearby campground who planned to speak the week in Cabarrus County while attending the AutoFair.

“We’ve been coming here for about 20 years now, whole family, it’s been a family event for better half of 20 years,” said Adam Martin, here with several family members from Lexington, SC.

“We saw some great recovery coming out of the pandemic and continue to see those increases in travelers in Cabarrus County,” said Julie Hinson of the Cabarrus CVB.

Domestic and international visitors to and within Cabarrus County spent $566.74 million in 2022, an increase of 17.9 percent from 2021. The data comes from an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.

Forty-five of North Carolina’s 100 counties had double-digit increases in visitor spending. Up 17.9 percent from 2021, Cabarrus County had the ninth highest visitor spending growth rate.

Visitor spending had been on the rise every year until 2020 when the pandemic bit hard. The latest survey showed that the recovery meant money from visitors support more 4410 local jobs from hotels to restaurants, to those who work at the attractions, and it created $15 million in local tax revenues.

“There’s just so much to see and do across the area and we have such fantastic partners that put on these events,” Hinson added.

“With marquee travel destinations like Concord Mills and Charlotte Motor Speedway, multipurpose venues like Cabarrus Arena and Events Center and a growing number of facilities like Frank Liske Park that welcome a portfolio of recreational sports competitions annually, Cabarrus County continues to set itself apart as a premier tourism destination,” said Greg Walter, chair of the Cabarrus County CVB and executive vice president and general manager at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “In addition to providing memorable opportunities for tourists passing through, these properties serve as a major economic driver, generating thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in tax revenue for the community. It’s a win-win.”

Tourism officials say visitor spending saved local residents $159.86 in taxes last year. Visitors like the Martin family say if they’re getting a bang for the buck, they’re happy to spend it here.

“It’s worth the money to spend if you’re having a good time,” Martin added.

To learn more about tourism and attractions across Cabarrus County, visit https://www.explorecabarrus.com/

Anyone driving in the area on Saturday to the events should note that parking for the SuperMotocross event will be in the lots along Bruton Smith Coulevard, while parking for those attending AutoFair will be on the Charlotte Motor Speedway side of Highway 29.

