Toddler dies in shooting at Florida home, police say

A toddler was shot and killed at a home in Flagler County, Florida. (Source: WESH/CNN)
By WESH staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) - It’s a quiet neighborhood in Palm Coast, but Sunday night, that peace was disturbed.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said detectives continue to investigate after an 18-month-old was shot and killed.

“It’s very quiet here. very nice here, so that’s quite unusual,” neighbor Eileen Yaffe said.

She said she heard screams coming from two houses down at around 11:30 p.m.

Yaffe said she later found out an 18-month-old toddler had been shot in the head.

“I can’t even imagine. I just can’t. I can’t image what happened to them. I can’t even put that in my head because that’s unimaginable,” she said.

There is one person of interest, 21-year-old CJ Nelson Jr., who was arrested Monday for violation of probation. Nelson has not been charged with the death of the child.

“They’re not telling us everything. But I hope that the witnesses will come around and cooperate more than they have been,” Staly said.

The struggle for deputies is transparency. But what the witnesses won’t tell them, the sheriff said the evidence will.

“We will get to the bottom of it. which is forensics and further investigation and, you know, we will get to the bottom of it,” he said.

The sheriff said there were eight people in the house at the time of the shooting.

They aren’t ruling out anyone as a suspect as they continue to look for answers in this tragic death.

“This was a life cut too short, and we know God has an angel. We extend our deepest sympathy to the parents and family,” Staly said.

