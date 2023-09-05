PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Teen recovering after being shot in Salisbury

The shooting happened in the 100 block of E. Monroe St., according to police.
The shooting happened in the 100 block of E. Monroe St., according to police.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A teen is recovering after he was shot in the groin at a house in Salisbury on Friday, according to police.

Salisbury police reported that the juvenile was at a gathering of other teens at a house in the 100 block of E. Monroe St. on Friday night when he was shot. The shooting was reported just before 8:00 p.m.

The teen was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with what police described as injuries that were not life threatening.

Investigators said that the teen’s parents had dropped him off at a different house with the understanding that he and other friends would be going to the football game at Salisbury High. Instead, he ended up at the E. Monroe St. address and never went to the game.

No charges have been filed. Anyone with information is asked to call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333.

