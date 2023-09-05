Suspect identified after suspicious device found near Transit Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have identified the suspect charged after a suspicious device was reported near the Charlotte Area Transit System Center over the weekend.

The device was found around 6 p.m. Saturday near the center on East Fourth Street when officers were arresting an armed person, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said they found a discarded gun, knives and other items, as well as what they say they believed was an explosive device.

The area was then shut down and cleared. CMPD’s Bomb Squad unit and multiple firefighters were sent to the scene, along with CMPD’s K9 Patrol and K9 Airport units, Gaston County K9s, Charlotte Fire Department’s Hazardous Materials Team, Operations Command and Medic. The device was successfully rendered safe, police said.

Officers said the suspect, identified as Jayden Henderson, 19, is facing charges that include assault on a government official or employee, resist/delay/obstruct and carrying a concealed weapon.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

