PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Students fall into water after pier collapses into lake in Wisconsin

A pier collapse at the Memorial Union Terrace sent many students falling into Lake Mendota Monday.
By Benjamin Cadigan and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - A pier collapse at the Memorial Union Terrace sent many students falling into Lake Mendota Monday.

Officials say the call came in around 2:35 p.m.

According to the University of Wisconsin Police Department, about 60 to 80 people were on the pier at the time.

One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while others injured suffered minor scrapes and bruises.

A statement from the Wisconsin Union explains that at least five people reported injuries and were treated at the scene.

The Wisconsin Union also said the swimming area that included the pier was not staffed by lifeguards at the time of the collapse.

The pier was scheduled to be removed for the season the day after the collapse.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An incident reported on an American Airlines flight on its way from Charlotte to Boston...
FBI investigating criminal act aboard flight headed from Charlotte to Boston
Crews responded to the 6300 block of Linda Lake Court during the 11 p.m. hour Saturday. When...
Firefighters: 2 Charlotte homes intentionally burned over the weekend
Defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin talk with client Alex Murdaugh, right,...
Murdaugh attorneys seeking new trial based on ‘discovered evidence’
One person is dead and two seriously injured in a house fire on Faires Road.
Medic: 1 dead, 3 injured in Charlotte house fire
Authorities are working to identify a man accused of trespassing inside a residence hall at...
Authorities identify man accused of trespassing at Belmont Abbey College

Latest News

Officials said the man went inside one of the college’s residence halls.
Authorities working to identify man accused of trespassing at Belmont Abbey College
York, South Carolina, new mother Samantha Jakell delivered her first baby on Labor Day at 2:53...
Baby arrives early sending South Carolina mom into labor on Labor Day
With the high temperatures – people risk heat exhaustion and heat stroke which could lead to...
Watch out for heat related illness this week with high temperatures forecasted
President Joe Biden waves as he and first lady Jill Biden walk to board Maine One at the White...
First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, but President Biden’s results negative so far