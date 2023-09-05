Rowan United Way “Teeing It Up” for fundraising campaign

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County United Way is “teeing it up” for this year’s fundraising campaign with a golf-related theme, “Driving For The Green: Chip in fore our neighbors in need.” Stephen Bullock, President of Power Curbers, is leading the campaign as Campaign Chair. “As an avid golfer, it was an easy choice for a campaign theme,” says Bullock. “We’ll have some fun with plays on words like ‘Driving For The Green’ and ‘Putting for the Dough.’”

Bullock will lead the effort with his Campaign Cabinet working alongside him to manage campaigns across the community and set goals within their divisions. This year’s fundraising goal is $1.2 million, which Bullock is certain they will achieve. “Like in golf, ultimately we want to bring home the trophy by reaching our goal!” says Bullock.

Rhonda Martin of F&M Bank will be leading the Commercial 2 division and believes supporting United Way gives people in the community a way to work together to transform shared beliefs and hopes into action. “United Way is a powerful way to give back to make life better in our community. I have witnessed the difference it has made in many lives through my years of support.”

Leading the Commercial 1 division is John Struzick, who has supported the organization for decades. “I don’t know of another organization that has the community outreach even close to that of United Way. When it comes to charitable donations, United Way is definitely the biggest bang for the buck!”

United Way has supported the needs of Rowan County for over 65 years, and in 2022, it served 73,673 citizens through its 19 funded programs. The organization also funds the local NC 211, which made 1,968 referrals to Rowan County health & human service agencies last year — connecting individuals to food, shelter, financial assistance, and other necessary resources. To continue these crucial services, reaching the goal of the fundraising campaign is critically important.

The Salisbury Country Club is graciously hosting United Way’s Campaign Kickoff event on Wednesday, September 13th at 12:00 PM. As part of the event, Cheerwine is sponsoring a special putting challenge, with Bullock taking on the task. Audrey Eudy, Philanthropy Director of United Way, expresses her excitement for the event. “We are thrilled and grateful to have Cheerwine kickstart our campaign in such a fun way. With Stephen leading the way, we look forward to a hole-in-one this year!”

