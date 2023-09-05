PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Rowan United Way “Teeing It Up” for fundraising campaign

United Way has supported the needs of Rowan County for over 65 years, and in 2022, it served...
United Way has supported the needs of Rowan County for over 65 years, and in 2022, it served 73,673 citizens through its 19 funded programs(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County United Way is “teeing it up” for this year’s fundraising campaign with a golf-related theme, “Driving For The Green: Chip in fore our neighbors in need.” Stephen Bullock, President of Power Curbers, is leading the campaign as Campaign Chair. “As an avid golfer, it was an easy choice for a campaign theme,” says Bullock. “We’ll have some fun with plays on words like ‘Driving For The Green’ and ‘Putting for the Dough.’”

Bullock will lead the effort with his Campaign Cabinet working alongside him to manage campaigns across the community and set goals within their divisions. This year’s fundraising goal is $1.2 million, which Bullock is certain they will achieve. “Like in golf, ultimately we want to bring home the trophy by reaching our goal!” says Bullock.

Rhonda Martin of F&M Bank will be leading the Commercial 2 division and believes supporting United Way gives people in the community a way to work together to transform shared beliefs and hopes into action. “United Way is a powerful way to give back to make life better in our community. I have witnessed the difference it has made in many lives through my years of support.”

Leading the Commercial 1 division is John Struzick, who has supported the organization for decades. “I don’t know of another organization that has the community outreach even close to that of United Way. When it comes to charitable donations, United Way is definitely the biggest bang for the buck!”

United Way has supported the needs of Rowan County for over 65 years, and in 2022, it served 73,673 citizens through its 19 funded programs. The organization also funds the local NC 211, which made 1,968 referrals to Rowan County health & human service agencies last year — connecting individuals to food, shelter, financial assistance, and other necessary resources. To continue these crucial services, reaching the goal of the fundraising campaign is critically important.

The Salisbury Country Club is graciously hosting United Way’s Campaign Kickoff event on Wednesday, September 13th at 12:00 PM. As part of the event, Cheerwine is sponsoring a special putting challenge, with Bullock taking on the task. Audrey Eudy, Philanthropy Director of United Way, expresses her excitement for the event. “We are thrilled and grateful to have Cheerwine kickstart our campaign in such a fun way. With Stephen leading the way, we look forward to a hole-in-one this year!”

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are working to identify a man accused of trespassing inside a residence hall at...
Authorities identify man accused of trespassing at Belmont Abbey College
Christopher Jacob Arquette, 21, was charged.
Wanted man, accused of hitting two people with a metal pole, arrested in Rowan Co.
The crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. Highway 521 three miles north of Lancaster.
Two dead, one injured after Lancaster County crash, troopers say
Monday's Labor Day Parade will begin at 11 a.m. in uptown Charlotte.
Charlotte Labor Day Parade returns to Uptown for 22nd year
An incident reported on an American Airlines flight on its way from Charlotte to Boston...
FBI investigating criminal act aboard flight headed from Charlotte to Boston

Latest News

Mecklenburg County is partnering with a nonprofit to keep rent low in Charlotte's Hoskins...
Mecklenburg County, nonprofit partner to purchase homes, keep rent affordable
The outage is expected to last between six and eight hours.
Charlotte Water planning hours-long outage in south Charlotte neighborhood
A trailer belonging to Tap Cancer Out was stolen from a parking lot in York County last month.
Fort Mill nonprofit hoping to recover stolen trailer
An ADUSA Distribution associate supports Food Lion Feeds’ emergency-relief efforts by loading...
Food Lion Feeds donates truckload of water to Second Harvest of South Georgia