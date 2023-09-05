Rowan Co. commissioners approve month long discount animal adoption event

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - During its meeting on Tuesday afternoon, Rowan County commissioners approved a proposal to allow the Rowan Animal Shelter to hold a discounted pet adoption event for the remainder of September.

Beginning on Wednesday, all adoptions will be reduced by 80%.

In August, the shelter saw 430 animals adopted. The shelter has been overflowing the last few weeks, according to county officials. Before today, the discounted adoption events were typically held for 20 days during the year.

The shelter is open for adoptions Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The shelter is located at 160 Adoption Way, Salisbury, NC., and can be reached by phone at (704) 216-7768.

