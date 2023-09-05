PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Rare, spotless giraffe gets a special name

Brights Zoo in Greene County believes the giraffe is the only spotless giraffe in the world in...
Brights Zoo in Greene County believes the giraffe is the only spotless giraffe in the world in the last 50 years(wvlt)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (CNN) – She’s cute. She’s rare – and now she has a name.

Kipekee is the only known spotless giraffe in the world, and her name means “unique” in Swahili.

Bright Zoo in Limestone, Tennessee, told the “Today” show almost 40,000 people voted to help name the 5-week-old.

Zoo director David Bright said some guests told staff they like the name Kipekee because it’s easier for kids to say.

Coming in second place is a word in Swahili that means “she is most beautiful.”

Bright Zoo said the last recorded case of a spotless giraffe was in Tokyo in 1972.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. Highway 521 three miles north of Lancaster.
Two dead, one injured after Lancaster County crash, troopers say
Authorities are working to identify a man accused of trespassing inside a residence hall at...
Authorities identify man accused of trespassing at Belmont Abbey College
Christopher Jacob Arquette, 21, was charged.
Wanted man, accused of hitting two people with a metal pole, arrested in Rowan Co.
York, South Carolina, new mother Samantha Jakell delivered her first baby on Labor Day at 2:53...
Baby arrives early, sending South Carolina mom into labor on Labor Day
Monday's Labor Day Parade will begin at 11 a.m. in uptown Charlotte.
Charlotte Labor Day Parade returns to Uptown for 22nd year

Latest News

Mecklenburg County is partnering with a nonprofit to keep rent low in Charlotte's Hoskins...
Mecklenburg County, nonprofit partner to purchase homes, keep rent affordable
Charlotte police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a disabled woman.
Police searching for third suspect accused of robbing, sexually assaulting handicapped person
The outage is expected to last between six and eight hours.
Charlotte Water planning hours-long outage in south Charlotte neighborhood
A trailer belonging to Tap Cancer Out was stolen from a parking lot in York County last month.
Fort Mill nonprofit hoping to recover stolen trailer
Mecklenburg County, nonprofit partner to purchase homes, keep rent affordable
Mecklenburg County, nonprofit partner to purchase homes, keep rent affordable