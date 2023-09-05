PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police working to identify car break-in, credit card theft suspects

Officials said the pair broke into multiple vehicles and used “many” stolen credit cards in Charlotte.
Police are searching for a man and woman suspected of committing multiple crimes around...
Police are searching for a man and woman suspected of committing multiple crimes around Charlotte.(Crime Stoppers)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are searching for two people accused of breaking into multiple vehicles and using stolen credit cards throughout Charlotte.

The suspects, one man and one woman, were both caught on surveillance footage.

Images from the footage show the man wearing a light gray t-shirt and dark-colored shorts, and the woman wearing a bright, multi-colored t-shirt and black biker shorts.

Officials did not say where exactly the break-ins happened.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. A tip leading to an arrest could bring a cash reward.

Related: Authorities identify man accused of trespassing at Belmont Abbey College

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are working to identify a man accused of trespassing inside a residence hall at...
Authorities identify man accused of trespassing at Belmont Abbey College
The crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. Highway 521 three miles north of Lancaster.
Two dead, one injured after Lancaster County crash, troopers say
Christopher Jacob Arquette, 21, was charged.
Wanted man, accused of hitting two people with a metal pole, arrested in Rowan Co.
Monday's Labor Day Parade will begin at 11 a.m. in uptown Charlotte.
Charlotte Labor Day Parade returns to Uptown for 22nd year
An incident reported on an American Airlines flight on its way from Charlotte to Boston...
FBI investigating criminal act aboard flight headed from Charlotte to Boston

Latest News

Mecklenburg County is partnering with a nonprofit to keep rent low in Charlotte's Hoskins...
Mecklenburg County, nonprofit partner to purchase homes, keep rent affordable
The outage is expected to last between six and eight hours.
Charlotte Water planning hours-long outage in south Charlotte neighborhood
A trailer belonging to Tap Cancer Out was stolen from a parking lot in York County last month.
Fort Mill nonprofit hoping to recover stolen trailer
Charlotte police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a disabled woman.
Police searching for suspect accused of robbing, sexually assaulting handicapped person