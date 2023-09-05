Police working to identify car break-in, credit card theft suspects

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are searching for two people accused of breaking into multiple vehicles and using stolen credit cards throughout Charlotte.

The suspects, one man and one woman, were both caught on surveillance footage.

CMPD needs your help identifying these suspects who are responsible for multiple break-ins to vehicles and use of many stolen credit cards throughout the city. ☎ Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 with your anonymous tip for 💰 leading to an arrest. pic.twitter.com/CKTGExCNnb — Charlotte Crime Stoppers (@CLTCrimeStopper) September 5, 2023

Images from the footage show the man wearing a light gray t-shirt and dark-colored shorts, and the woman wearing a bright, multi-colored t-shirt and black biker shorts.

Officials did not say where exactly the break-ins happened.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. A tip leading to an arrest could bring a cash reward.

Related: Authorities identify man accused of trespassing at Belmont Abbey College

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.