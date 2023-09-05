Police searching for suspect accused of robbing, sexually assaulting handicapped person

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are working to find a man who allegedly sexually assaulted and robbed a handicapped person in north Charlotte last month.

The incident happened along Catherine Simmons Avenue near Lincoln Heights Park on Aug. 11, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

CMPD needs help identifying this suspect who sexually assaulted and robbed a handicapped person in the 1600 block of Catherine Simmons Ave on August 11, 2023. ☎ Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 with your anonymous tip for 💰leading to an arrest. pic.twitter.com/qttyRSbIZ3 — Charlotte Crime Stoppers (@CLTCrimeStopper) September 5, 2023

A picture of the suspect showed the man wearing a white tank-top with dark-colored pants and a black and white hate. He also appeared to have had an orange object clipped to a belt loop.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. A tip leading to an arrest could bring a cash reward.

