Police searching for suspect accused of robbing, sexually assaulting handicapped person
The alleged incident happened along Catherine Simmons Avenue on Aug. 11.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are working to find a man who allegedly sexually assaulted and robbed a handicapped person in north Charlotte last month.
The incident happened along Catherine Simmons Avenue near Lincoln Heights Park on Aug. 11, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.
A picture of the suspect showed the man wearing a white tank-top with dark-colored pants and a black and white hate. He also appeared to have had an orange object clipped to a belt loop.
Anyone with information regarding the suspects should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. A tip leading to an arrest could bring a cash reward.
