Police searching for suspect accused of robbing, sexually assaulting handicapped person

The alleged incident happened along Catherine Simmons Avenue on Aug. 11.
Charlotte police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a disabled woman.
Charlotte police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a disabled woman.(Charlotte Crime Stoppers)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are working to find a man who allegedly sexually assaulted and robbed a handicapped person in north Charlotte last month.

The incident happened along Catherine Simmons Avenue near Lincoln Heights Park on Aug. 11, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

A picture of the suspect showed the man wearing a white tank-top with dark-colored pants and a black and white hate. He also appeared to have had an orange object clipped to a belt loop.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. A tip leading to an arrest could bring a cash reward.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

