Mecklenburg County, nonprofit partner to purchase homes, keep rent affordable

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County leaders and a nonprofit will announce a partnership on Tuesday to protect affordable housing in the Hoskins neighborhood of northwest Charlotte.

The area, along Hoskins Road, is off Rozzelles Ferry Road near I-85, and is a place county leaders say is currently in transition and at risk of gentrification. Many fear rising rents could force the area’s current inhabitants out.

Despite the fears, the public-private partnership between the county and the nonprofit, West Side Community Land Trust, will ensure that homes in the neighborhood will stay affordable for years to come.

County leaders took $6 million from the American Rescue Plan and gave it to the land trust. The trust then used that money to buy 32 homes from a single landlord in the area.

The homes are only about 10 minutes from Uptown, so the neighborhood would likely get significant interest from buyers if they were put on the market.

Because of the partnership though, the trust can continue to keep rents affordable.

Some renovations are also in the plans for homes in the area, and eventually, people in the neighborhood could buy the house.

Related: Lease holders of Brookhill Village looks to County Commissioners for funding

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.