PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Late-summer heat wave this week before relief arrives this weekend

However, our rain chances will return then as well.
Each day for the rest of the workweek will feature afternoon readings of at least 90 degrees.
By Eric Garlick
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The hot weather will continue throughout much of the week with temperatures running nearly 10 degrees above average and topping out in the low to mid-90s, with heat index values running around triple digits.

  • This Week: Late-summer heat wave
  • Late Week/Weekend: Storm chances rise, temps fall
  • Tropics: New Atlantic system, likely a hurricane soon

It will start to cool down a bit as we head into Friday and the weekend. However, our rain chances will return then as well.

Caption

A cool front is expected to enter the picture on Friday prompting the above-mentioned rain chance. Highs Friday will be near 90 degrees before backing down to the more seasonal middle 80s over the weekend. There’s still a lingering storm chance on Saturday.

In the tropics, a well-developed system in the Central Atlantic, about halfway between Africa and the Caribbean Islands, will be classified as a tropical depression today and likely upgraded to a tropical storm midweek. In time, the storm will strengthen and track westward toward the United States, so it will have to be monitored. Most guidance suggests it will remain offshore, but that’s not a guarantee. With that track, Bermuda would be threatened.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Keep cool and have a terrific Tuesday!

- Meteorologist Eric Garlick

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. Highway 521 three miles north of Lancaster.
Two dead, one injured after Lancaster County crash, troopers say
Authorities are working to identify a man accused of trespassing inside a residence hall at...
Authorities identify man accused of trespassing at Belmont Abbey College
Christopher Jacob Arquette, 21, was charged.
Wanted man, accused of hitting two people with a metal pole, arrested in Rowan Co.
York, South Carolina, new mother Samantha Jakell delivered her first baby on Labor Day at 2:53...
Baby arrives early, sending South Carolina mom into labor on Labor Day
Monday's Labor Day Parade will begin at 11 a.m. in uptown Charlotte.
Charlotte Labor Day Parade returns to Uptown for 22nd year

Latest News

Each day for the rest of the workweek will feature afternoon readings of at least 90 degrees.
Hot weather continues through midweek before relief arrives this weekend
Highs will top out in the mid-90s in the Charlotte region through Thursday.
Hot weather continues through midweek before relief arrives this weekend
We're in for a late-summer heat wave this week.
Late-summer heat wave this week before relief arrives this weekend
With the high temperatures – people risk heat exhaustion and heat stroke which could lead to...
Watch out for heat related illness this week with high temperatures forecasted