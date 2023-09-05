Late-summer heat wave this week before relief arrives this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The hot weather will continue throughout much of the week with temperatures running nearly 10 degrees above average and topping out in the low to mid-90s, with heat index values running around triple digits.

This Week: Late-summer heat wave

Late Week/Weekend : Storm chances rise, temps fall

Tropics: New Atlantic system, likely a hurricane soon

It will start to cool down a bit as we head into Friday and the weekend. However, our rain chances will return then as well.

A cool front is expected to enter the picture on Friday prompting the above-mentioned rain chance. Highs Friday will be near 90 degrees before backing down to the more seasonal middle 80s over the weekend. There’s still a lingering storm chance on Saturday.

In the tropics, a well-developed system in the Central Atlantic, about halfway between Africa and the Caribbean Islands, will be classified as a tropical depression today and likely upgraded to a tropical storm midweek. In time, the storm will strengthen and track westward toward the United States, so it will have to be monitored. Most guidance suggests it will remain offshore, but that’s not a guarantee. With that track, Bermuda would be threatened.

Keep cool and have a terrific Tuesday!

- Meteorologist Eric Garlick

