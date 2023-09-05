Hot weather continues through midweek before relief arrives this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The latest string of hot weather continues Tuesday and over the next few days as temperatures stay hot and humidity remains high toward the end of the workweek.

Highs will top out in the mid 90s in the Charlotte region through Thursday before things cool off closer to the weekend.

Temperatures will fall more toward the mid-80s with rain possible this weekend.

In the tropics, another hurricane is possible and will be monitored into next week for further development.

