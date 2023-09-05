PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Hot weather continues through midweek before relief arrives this weekend

Temperatures will top out in the mid-90s through Thursday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:52 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The latest string of hot weather continues Tuesday and over the next few days as temperatures stay hot and humidity remains high toward the end of the workweek.

Highs will top out in the mid 90s in the Charlotte region through Thursday before things cool off closer to the weekend.

Temperatures will fall more toward the mid-80s with rain possible this weekend.

In the tropics, another hurricane is possible and will be monitored into next week for further development.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

