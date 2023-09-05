PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Governor Cooper taps Hopkins as new NCDOT Chief

Joey Hopkins
Joey Hopkins(N.C. DOT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is getting a new leader after its current one announced his retirement.

Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that NCDOT Secretary Eric Boyette is retiring after 27 years of working in state government.

After announcing Boyette’s retirement, Cooper announced that he appointed Joseph R. “Joey” Hopkins, the current NCDOT Chief Operating Officer, as the next Secretary for the department.

“Secretary Boyette has served North Carolina with distinction during my term as Governor, first as Secretary of the Department of Information Technology and now as Secretary of Transportation, and I’m deeply grateful for his hard work and commitment to the people of our state,” said Governor Cooper. “I’m confident that Joey Hopkins will continue this outstanding work as Secretary of the Department of Transportation when he steps into this new role a few weeks from now.”

Hopkins has worked at NCDOT for more than 30 years in a variety of capacities, including Deputy Chief Engineer, Division Engineer, Deputy Division Engineer, Division Maintenance Engineer, and Division Operations Engineer, all in Division 5 which spans Wake, Durham, Franklin, Person, Granville, Vance, and Warren Counties in central North Carolina.

Hopkins will begin his new role as NCDOT Secretary on October 1st.

