PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Fort Mill nonprofit hoping to recover stolen trailer

Tap Cancer Out donates money to various organizations working to find a cure for cancer.
A trailer belonging to Tap Out Cancer was stolen from a parking lot in York County last month.
A trailer belonging to Tap Out Cancer was stolen from a parking lot in York County last month.(York County Sheriff's Office)
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - John Thomas, the executive director of Tap Cancer Out said the organization’s trailer was stolen from the back parking lot of their building back in August.

Thomas said Tap Cancer Out raises money to donate to other organizations, all of whom work to find a cure for various cancers.

One of the main ways the nonprofit raises money is by traveling across the country with its only trailer to host Jiu-Jitsu tournaments.

Unfortunately, the trailer isn’t the only thing the suspects got away with, Thomas said.

“That trailer not only transports our stuff, but most of our stuff is stored there while the trailer is here,” he said. “It has our mats and our televisions, our banners and our linens, and a lot of the essential stuff to host our tournaments.”

Thomas shared surveillance pictures of a truck leaving the lot. According to York County Sheriff’s Office, the trailer was stolen sometime between 7 p.m. on Aug. 16 and 8:50 a.m. on Aug. 18.

In the surveillance images, it appears that a white Ford pickup truck is attached to the crime.

Tap Cancer Out is asking anyone with information about the trailer or the truck to call the sheriff’s office at 803-628-3059.

Related: Stolen racing chairs belonging to Charlotte nonprofit found behind abandoned house

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are working to identify a man accused of trespassing inside a residence hall at...
Authorities identify man accused of trespassing at Belmont Abbey College
Christopher Jacob Arquette, 21, was charged.
Wanted man, accused of hitting two people with a metal pole, arrested in Rowan Co.
The crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. Highway 521 three miles north of Lancaster.
Two dead, one injured after Lancaster County crash, troopers say
Monday's Labor Day Parade will begin at 11 a.m. in uptown Charlotte.
Charlotte Labor Day Parade returns to Uptown for 22nd year
An incident reported on an American Airlines flight on its way from Charlotte to Boston...
FBI investigating criminal act aboard flight headed from Charlotte to Boston

Latest News

Mecklenburg County is partnering with a nonprofit to keep rent low in Charlotte's Hoskins...
Mecklenburg County, nonprofit partner to purchase homes, keep rent affordable
Officials said the man went inside one of the college’s residence halls.
Authorities working to identify man accused of trespassing at Belmont Abbey College
York, South Carolina, new mother Samantha Jakell delivered her first baby on Labor Day at 2:53...
Baby arrives early sending South Carolina mom into labor on Labor Day
With the high temperatures – people risk heat exhaustion and heat stroke which could lead to...
Watch out for heat related illness this week with high temperatures forecasted