Fort Mill nonprofit hoping to recover stolen trailer

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - John Thomas, the executive director of Tap Cancer Out said the organization’s trailer was stolen from the back parking lot of their building back in August.

Thomas said Tap Cancer Out raises money to donate to other organizations, all of whom work to find a cure for various cancers.

One of the main ways the nonprofit raises money is by traveling across the country with its only trailer to host Jiu-Jitsu tournaments.

Unfortunately, the trailer isn’t the only thing the suspects got away with, Thomas said.

“That trailer not only transports our stuff, but most of our stuff is stored there while the trailer is here,” he said. “It has our mats and our televisions, our banners and our linens, and a lot of the essential stuff to host our tournaments.”

Thomas shared surveillance pictures of a truck leaving the lot. According to York County Sheriff’s Office, the trailer was stolen sometime between 7 p.m. on Aug. 16 and 8:50 a.m. on Aug. 18.

In the surveillance images, it appears that a white Ford pickup truck is attached to the crime.

Tap Cancer Out is asking anyone with information about the trailer or the truck to call the sheriff’s office at 803-628-3059.

