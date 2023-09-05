Food Lion Feeds donates truckload of water to Second Harvest of South Georgia

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - In the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia, Food Lion Feeds is responding to the needs of its neighbors in South Georgia, whom recent power outages have impacted. Providing support to partner food bank Second Harvest of South Georgia, Food Lion Feeds is sending a truckload* of 19 pallets of water.

The Food Lion brand bottle water equals more than 40,000 pounds, or nearly 4,000 gallons.

Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 bySalisbury-based Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves. Second Harvest of South Georgia serves 26 counties with branches in three cities.

“At Food Lion, we care for the towns and cities we serve because we know our neighbors and associates count on us every day,” said Angela Wheeler, Community Relations Specialist, Southern Division, Food Lion. “Part of demonstrating care is lending a hand to support our communities during times of need. We are humbled to assist our neighbors in South Georgia by providing cases of water that will help them as they recover from the effects of the hurricane.”

Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 1 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025.

Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize.

