PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Food Lion Feeds donates truckload of water to Second Harvest of South Georgia

Partnership with food bank demonstrates care and supports neighbors in need
An ADUSA Distribution associate supports Food Lion Feeds’ emergency-relief efforts by loading...
An ADUSA Distribution associate supports Food Lion Feeds’ emergency-relief efforts by loading water onto a semi-trailer for delivery to Second Harvest of South Georgia in Valdosta, GA.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - In the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia, Food Lion Feeds is responding to the needs of its neighbors in South Georgia, whom recent power outages have impacted. Providing support to partner food bank Second Harvest of South Georgia, Food Lion Feeds is sending a truckload* of 19 pallets of water.

The Food Lion brand bottle water equals more than 40,000 pounds, or nearly 4,000 gallons.

Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 bySalisbury-based Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves. Second Harvest of South Georgia serves 26 counties with branches in three cities.

“At Food Lion, we care for the towns and cities we serve because we know our neighbors and associates count on us every day,” said Angela Wheeler, Community Relations Specialist, Southern Division, Food Lion. “Part of demonstrating care is lending a hand to support our communities during times of need. We are humbled to assist our neighbors in South Georgia by providing cases of water that will help them as they recover from the effects of the hurricane.”

Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 1 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025.

Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are working to identify a man accused of trespassing inside a residence hall at...
Authorities identify man accused of trespassing at Belmont Abbey College
Christopher Jacob Arquette, 21, was charged.
Wanted man, accused of hitting two people with a metal pole, arrested in Rowan Co.
The crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. Highway 521 three miles north of Lancaster.
Two dead, one injured after Lancaster County crash, troopers say
Monday's Labor Day Parade will begin at 11 a.m. in uptown Charlotte.
Charlotte Labor Day Parade returns to Uptown for 22nd year
An incident reported on an American Airlines flight on its way from Charlotte to Boston...
FBI investigating criminal act aboard flight headed from Charlotte to Boston

Latest News

Mecklenburg County is partnering with a nonprofit to keep rent low in Charlotte's Hoskins...
Mecklenburg County, nonprofit partner to purchase homes, keep rent affordable
The outage is expected to last between six and eight hours.
Charlotte Water planning hours-long outage in south Charlotte neighborhood
A trailer belonging to Tap Cancer Out was stolen from a parking lot in York County last month.
Fort Mill nonprofit hoping to recover stolen trailer
United Way has supported the needs of Rowan County for over 65 years, and in 2022, it served...
Rowan United Way “Teeing It Up” for fundraising campaign