PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Expert advice on wills and estate planning

56% of Americans think having a will is important
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Only 33% of adults in America have legal wills or estate plans, according to LegalZoom.

If someone passes away without a will, their belongings are considered “intestate,” meaning that state law determines who will receive any assets such as their home, bank accounts, cars, etc.

Michael Joyce, with the financial firm Agili, said it’s important people look at how their money will pass to family if something happens to them. He said a lot of couples have money in joint names – those would pass automatically to a spouse.

Joyce said people should check their beneficiaries’ designations on all accounts like IRAs, 401Ks or life insurance policies.

“You want to see how those are set up and make sure they do have beneficiary designations because something with a designation wouldn’t go through a will anyway,” Joyce explained. “Beneficiary designations would supersede anything that a will says anyway.”

Joyce urged people to create a will, primarily to identify who would take care of any children.

“And you want to have provisions in what happens if both spouses die, you know,” Joyce said. “Do you want kids to get the money they turn the legal age of majority, which would be 18 or do you want to put it trust for a certain period of time for their benefit? Have a trustee.”

He suggested selecting a family member or close friend to be a trustee until children reach a more mature age.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

York, South Carolina, new mother Samantha Jakell delivered her first baby on Labor Day at 2:53...
Baby arrives early, sending South Carolina mom into labor on Labor Day
The crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. Highway 521 three miles north of Lancaster.
Two dead, one injured after Lancaster County crash, troopers say
Authorities are working to identify a man accused of trespassing inside a residence hall at...
Authorities identify man accused of trespassing at Belmont Abbey College
Christopher Jacob Arquette, 21, was charged.
Wanted man, accused of hitting two people with a metal pole, arrested in Rowan Co.
Monday's Labor Day Parade will begin at 11 a.m. in uptown Charlotte.
Charlotte Labor Day Parade returns to Uptown for 22nd year

Latest News

Jim Griffin (left) and Dick Harpootlian (right), the attorneys who represent convicted killer...
Murdaugh defense ‘very optimistic’ about trial amid jury tampering allegations
FILE - The ARC Automotive manufacturing plant in Knoxville, Tenn. is shown on July 14, 2015....
US moves to force recall of 52 million air bag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel
Mecklenburg County is partnering with a nonprofit to keep rent low in Charlotte's Hoskins...
Mecklenburg County, nonprofit partner to purchase homes, keep rent affordable
Charlotte police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a disabled woman.
Police searching for third suspect accused of robbing, sexually assaulting handicapped person
The outage is expected to last between six and eight hours.
Charlotte Water planning hours-long outage in south Charlotte neighborhood