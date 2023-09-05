PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Deputies arrest man wanted for kidnapping, other charges in Caldwell County

Teddie Lee Robbins was arrested by the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities have captured a man wanted for kidnapping who went on the run from law enforcement in Caldwell County.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for Teddie Lee Robbins since Sunday for an alleged kidnapping earlier in the day. Deputies said they found a car being operated by Robbins and tried to pull it over, but a chase ensued.

Robbins allegedly fired a handgun into the lead pursuit car and the deputy shot back. Deputies say he then turned into a business off Hickory Boulevard and fled into a wooded area.

No one was injured during the shooting.

Deputies say he was arrested without incident on Wednesday in Lenoir.

He was charged with second-degree kidnapping, attempted first-degree murder, and fleeing to elude arrest.

Robbins is currently under a $1,100,000 bond.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

