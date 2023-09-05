PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Denny Hamlin signs multiyear contract extension to stay with Joe Gibbs Racing

Denny Hamlin during driver introductions before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona...
Denny Hamlin during driver introductions before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Denny Hamlin is staying with Joe Gibbs Racing.

The organization announced Monday that Hamlin signed a multiyear extension to keep driving the No. 11 Toyota Camry TRD in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The company said in the release terms of the contract extension will not be disclosed.

Hamlin first drove in a Cup Series race at Kansas in October 2005 and has since made more than 600 starts all for owner Joe Gibbs.

Gibbs said in a statement it was amazing to think Hamlin first drove for the team nearly two decades ago.

“He’s been a big part of Joe Gibbs Racing ever since then and we look forward to that continuing for years to come,” Gibbs said.

Hamlin has 50 career Cup Series wins, tied for 13th all time in NASCAR history. He won three Daytona 500s, three Southern 500s at Darlington Raceway and one Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Hamlin is part of his 17th NASCAR playoffs and has reached the final championship four times: 2014, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Hamlin said his relationship with Joe Gibbs and his team “means a lot to me. We have accomplished so much together over the years.”

Hamlin had a strong car at Darlington on Sunday night, leading a race best 177 out of 367 laps. But problems in the pits and a late accident dropped him to a 25th-place finish in the Southern 500.

Hamlin was asked last Thursday and at NASCAR playoff media day if he still hoped to drive for JGR and quickly answered, “100 percent.”

Hamlin and the 15 other NASCAR playoff drivers compete at Kansas on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

